(BBC News) Police in northern India are searching lists of missing children to try to identify a girl believed to have been living with monkeys.

The little girl, aged between eight and 10, was found a few weeks ago in a forest in Uttar Pradesh.

Doctors said she could not communicate and displayed “monkey-like” traits.

A senior police official told BBC Hindi she had been playing with a pack of monkeys and imitating their behaviour when police went to rescue her.