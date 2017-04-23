Power outages coincide in L.A., New York, San Francisco

(Inverse) A series of subsequent power outages in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York City left commuters stranded and traffic backed up on Friday morning. Although the outages occurred around the same time, there is as of yet no evidence that they were connected by anything more than coincidence.

Power Outage in New York Friday

The first outage occurred at around 7:20 a.m. in New York, when the power went down at the 7th Avenue and 53rd Street subway station, which sent a shockwave of significant delays out from the hub and into the rest of the subway system. By 11:30 a.m. the city’s MTA confirmed that generators were running again in the station, although the New York subways were set to run delayed into the afternoon.

The MTA and Con Ed are still working to determine the cause of the outage.

It might not be a “coincidence” … next time. Get the inside story on the threat to the U.S. power grid, and how the nation should defend itself, in “A Nation Forsaken. EMP: The Escalating Threat of an American Catastrophe,” by F. Michael Maloof.