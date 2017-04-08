President of Sharpton group: Arabs 'rape' community

(Washington Free Beacon) The president of a Charleston, S.C. branch of the National Action Network, a civil rights organization founded by former Democratic presidential candidate Al Sharpton, complained about local “Arabs,” suggesting they “raped” his community.

President Elder James Johnson made the comments while reacting to a video of Middle Eastern storeowners attacking an African-American man who allegedly stole from their store in Charleston.

“In a 10 mile radius we have 34 Arab or foreign stores within our community. We’re not going to allow them to rape our community anymore,” Johnson said in an interview with NBC affiliate News 2.