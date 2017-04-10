Prof who said 'Trump must hang' doubles down

(DAILYCALLER) — The Fresno State professor who tweeted “Trump must hang” has doubled down on his comments, saying Trump’s death is a “logical necessity.”

“I can assure you that I do not condone or advocate for murder or violence, and that I do not intend to commit any act, or acts, of murder or violence,” said Professor Lars Maischak, in a statement emailed to KSEE24/CBS4. “From the context of the entirety of my tweets, this should be evident to anyone reading them in good faith (as opposed to malicious intent).”

“To save American democracy, Trump must hang. The sooner and the higher, the better,” Maischak previously said on Twitter. “Has anyone started soliciting money and design drafts for a monument honoring the Trump assassin, yet?”