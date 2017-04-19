Prof who said 'Trump must hang' takes leave of absence

(FRESNO BEE) — The Fresno State instructor who caught the eye of the Secret Service after posting to Twitter that President Donald Trump “must hang” is taking a voluntary leave of absence from the university.

Lars Maischak, who has worked as a history lecturer at Fresno State since 2006, has “agreed upon a voluntary leave of absence” effective immediately and lasting through the spring semester, according to a university statement issued on Tuesday.

“The agreement for the paid leave was reached in accordance with provisions in the collective bargaining agreement with the California Faculty Association, the union that represents all faculty,” Fresno State President Joseph Castro said. “During his leave of absence, Dr. Maischak will no longer have a teaching role, but will be conducting research off campus.”