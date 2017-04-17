Punctuality

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A company owner was asked a question, “How do you motivate your employees to be so punctual?”

He smiled and replied, “It’s simple. I have 30 employees and 29 free parking spaces. One is paid parking.”

