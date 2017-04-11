'Pure evil': Doctors urged to give puberty blockers to transgender kids

WASHINGTON – A Yale School of Medicine research fellow is under fire for promoting “pure evil” after calling for American doctors to prescribe puberty-blocking hormones to young children who identify as transgender.

The government should “affirm” children who identify as transgender and allow them to be the sex they choose to be, wrote Jack Turban, a Yale research fellow, in a New York Times column. Turban called puberty-blocking implants “protocol for thousands of American children.”

Turban was ripped apart on Twitter for his article promoting the puberty-blocking hormone for children, with some of his critics comparing transgender transitioning of children to the medical experiments Nazis conducted on people in concentration camps.

Some of the Twitter responses include the following:

Turban, who “lectures on the treatment of transgender and gender-nonconforming youths,” according to his bio, details the process a boy named Jonah underwent while transitioning to Hannah at the age of 10.

“Hannah is using a puberty-blocking implant and getting ready to embark on the path of developing a female body by starting estrogen,” he wrote. “Ten years ago most doctors would have called this malpractice. New data has now made it the protocol for thousands of American children.”

While Turban points out that the effects of cross-sex hormones can impair fertility and transgender surgery is permanent, he contends that it is malpractice to stop children who claim to be transgender from taking drugs to block puberty in light of their high rates of depression and suicide.

“Transgender teens are offered fertility preservation options before that stage, like freezing sperm or eggs,” he writes. “Critics point to flawed studies that suggest that roughly 80 percent of prepubescent children ultimately change their minds about being transgender. Even if this were true, it would have been worth forcing Hannah to live as a boy, putting her at risk for depression and perhaps suicide?”

Turban calls on politicians to learn from transsexual advocates in supporting children in their transgender identities because “puberty used to be a dangerous time for transgender youth.”

“At the Gender Management Service at Boston Children’s Hospital, I saw a transgender girl so repulsed by her genitalia that she willed herself not to go to the bathroom and suffered intestinal damage that required surgery,” he wrote. “A transgender boy had a painful infection from the contraption he was using to bind his breasts. Countless adolescents came to emergency rooms after suicide attempts.”

Other Twitter responses to Turban’s article included:

“@NYTOpinion NO. That is child abuse. Those children need therapists, not pills or surgeons.” – Mr. Shepard

“Good grief, this is insane.” -Mark Hemingway

“@NYTOpinion There’s actually no research on that. The root of the crisis here is the crippling depression accompanied by gender identity disorder.” -Bo Evans

“@NYTOpinion I can’t believe your newspaper is dying.” – PFZ

“@NYTOpinion This is flat-out child abuse. Long prison sentences need to me meted out to anyone involved.” – Sniffles DaClown

“@NYTOpinion The parents are freaks of nature. Leave the children alone. They aren’t an experiment. You monsters!” -MSMCali

The American College of Pediatrics warns educators and legislators that “a life of chemical and surgical impersonation of the opposite sex” is dangerous for children.

“A person’s belief that he or she is something they are not is, at best, a sign of confused thinking,” the professional association of pediatricians asserted in a statement in January. “Children who use puberty blockers to impersonate the opposite sex will require cross-sex hormones in late adolescence. Cross-sex hormones (testosterone and estrogen) are associated with dangerous health risks including but not limited to high blood pressure, blood clots, stroke and cancer.”

Gender confusion, the statement continues, should be treated as a psychological disorder called “gender dysphoria” and is “a recognized mental disorder in the most recent edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of the American Psychiatric Association (DSM-V).”

Contrary to Turban’s claim, rates of suicide are nearly 20 times greater among adults who use cross-sex hormones and undergo sex reassignment surgery “even in Sweden which is among the most LGBTQ – affirming countries,” the statement reads.