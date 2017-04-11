Putin accuses U.S. of trying to ‘frame’ Assad

(WASHINGTON TIMES) Moscow has reportedly gained intelligence claiming outside entities, possibly the U.S., plan to launch chemical attacks inside Syria in order to frame President Bashar Assad’s regime, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

During a televised press conference, Mr. Putin said unnamed provocateurs throughout Syria are looking execute chemical attacks against anti-government and civilian targets, and lay the blame on the Assad regime, Agence France Presse reported.

The accusations come as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrived in Moscow to meet with Russian counterparts for bilateral security talks this week. The comments also come days after U.S. warships bombarded a Syrian military outpost that Washington claims was the source of a deadly chemical strike against anti-Assad forces in northern Syria’s Idlib province.