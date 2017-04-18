Racism and sexism – by the left!

As a former leftist, I never did understand the emotional appeal or intellectual lure of sexism or racism.

Neither has even been an issue with me – and please don’t tell me that’s not possible in a chauvinistic and racist society.

I was a godchild of the feminist movement and a guy who mistakenly believed the murderous thugs of the Black Panther Party of the 1960s and ’70s represented the “vanguard of the revolution.” (I admit this view is more than a small embarrassment for me today.)

But, ironically, it’s the political left today – the so-called “progressives” – who are fully embracing and flaunting blatant, flagrant, shameless, unapologetic and unabashed sexism and racism.

Exhibit A is a recent piece in the Huffington-Puffington Post headlined, “Could it be time to deny white men the franchise” – the “franchise” being the right to vote.

Don’t get me wrong. I fully comprehend click-bait when I see it. I understand deliberate provocation. (Remember, I was a leftist. I cut my teeth on this kind of nonsense. But this is no parody for a point. It’s humorless, dour and heavy-handed as only an ignorant, programmed young leftist could render an ignominious idea like stripping the vote from white men – especially when and where they are actually minorities.)

That’s just what schoolgirl philosophy student Shelley Garland did and what the Huffington-Puffington Post published as what we in journalism once referred to as a “think-piece.”

It begins predictably: “Some of the biggest blows to the progressive cause in the past year have often been due to the votes of white men. If white men were not allowed to vote, it is unlikely that the United Kingdom would be leaving the European Union, it is unlikely that Donald Trump would now be the president of the United States, and it is unlikely that the Democratic Alliance would now be governing four of South Africa’s biggest cities.”

It continued unimaginatively: “If white men no longer had the vote, the progressive cause would be strengthened. It would not be necessary to deny white men indefinitely – the denial of the vote to white men for 20 years (just less than a generation) would go some way to seeing a decline in the influence of reactionary and neo-liberal ideology in the world. The influence of reckless white males were (sic) one of the primary reasons that led to the Great Recession which began in 2008. This would also strike a blow against toxic white masculinity, one that is long needed.”

Now keep in mind, Ms. Garland writes this from the comfort of her perch as a grad student in philosophy (institution unknown – but I could suggest a few fitting of such a disturbed personality and non-gifted writer.)

While she claims to be a white South African herself, she appears to be oblivious to (or perhaps supportive of?) the genocide of white farmers in South Africa that has been going on in that country for more than 20 years. Talk of stripping whites of their voting rights would undoubtedly be a popular idea among the terrorists committing such slaughter.

This is a stark example of how the left is morally bankrupt and anything but “progressive.”

It is entirely “regressive” to suggest punishing races and sexes for political gain – no matter how you might define it. And, by definition, it is racist and sexist. It’s also inciting to violence – as is the Huffington-Puffington Post for exploiting such juvenile notions.

Now, I recognize that debating with a fool is a waste of time and beneath me. But it’s worth pointing out that “higher education,” as we euphemistically call it today, is a breeding ground for such sophistry and reactionary incontinence. Garland’s essay may even be a first draft of a future doctoral thesis at UC Berkeley. Or, maybe it’s an audition for a speaking slot at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Nothing the political left does surprises me anymore. It just keeps degenerating into a seemingly bottomless cesspool of moral indignation and insanity.

