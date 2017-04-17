Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

An obviously angry man storms into the clothing store, throws the shirt on the counter and begins shouting at the clerk.

“Look, I just bought this shirt last week and it has shrunk at least 3 sizes. The label says ‘Guarantee No Shrink.'”

The clerk replies, “Yes, and what’s the problem?”

“I told you,” the dissatisfied customer yelled. “I just bought this shirt last week and it has shrunk at least 3 sizes. The label says ‘Guarantee No Shrink.'”

“Ah, but that shirt was made in China,” said the clerk.

“China — what’s that got to do with anything? said the man, growing more irate.

The clerk coolly replied, “Well in China, they read from right to left. Your label reads, ‘Shrink No Guarantee.'”

