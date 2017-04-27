Red Bull's CEO reportedly launching news platform

(The Fader) Red Bull has become much more than just an energy drink company over the past two decades. The Austrian company has held the electronic music-focused Red Bull Music Academy event series annually since 1998 and has built upon this cultural platform with radio programming, an exhibition space in New York City, and an artist residency program in Detroit. Now, as artnet News points out, CEO Dietrich Mateschitz has announced a new, independent venture: a right-wing news organization that is being compared to Breitbart.

In an interview with Austrian newspaper Kleine Zeitung on April 8, Mateschitz was critical of Germany and Austria’s lenient policies on refugees, rallied against “intellectual elites” and political correctness, and expressed his support for Trump. He also announced plans for his new media platform Näher an die Wahrheit, which translates to Closer to the Truth. Mateschitz described the venture as a “research platform” and said it would operate independently of Red Bull.