(THE HILL) — Media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s sons are considering pulling Fox News host Bill O’Reilly off the air amid pressure over sexual harassment accusations, New York Magazine’s Gabriel Sherman reported Tuesday.

While James and Lachlan Murdoch have not made a definite decision, they are leaning toward booting O’Reilly, while their father opposes doing so, the report said, causing infighting.

O’Reilly’s show lost about 90 advertisers after The New York Times reported earlier this month that five women were paid $13 million to settle sexual harassment suits.