(CNN) — UPDATE: The special election for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District will go to a runoff in June, CNN projects, as no candidate secured 50% or more of the vote.

Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel will face off, following a race that had 18 candidates.

Ossoff faces an uphill battle in the district that has voted reliably Republican for years. His win would be a warning shot for President Donald Trump.