Researchers: 6-month-old babies racially biased

(Daily Caller) Babies as young as six-months-old are racially biased towards their own race and against other races, according to researchers at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education (OISE) at the University of Toronto.

A new pair of studies by OISE researchers purport to show that racial bias begins at an earlier age than previously thought.

The first study examined how long babies looked at pictures of different races while listening to happy or sad music. Researchers concluded that “after six months of age, infants begin to associate own-race faces with happy music and other-race faces with sad music,” according to an OISE press release.