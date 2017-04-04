Rice defends unmasking requests on Trump intel

(FOXNEWS) — Susan Rice, in her first public comments on claims she sought to ‘unmask’ the names of Trump associates caught up in surveillance, acknowledged Tuesday that she asked for the identities of U.S. citizens in intelligence reports – but defended the requests as routine and denied leaking any Trump-related information.

“I leaked nothing to nobody, and never have,” the former Obama national security adviser told MSNBC.

She said she never sought to unmask the names of Trump associates in intelligence reports “for any political purposes” or spying purposes.

“This is not anything political as has been alleged,” Rice said. “The allegation is that somehow Obama administration officials utilized intelligence for political purposes. That is absolutely false.”