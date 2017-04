(ABCNEWS.GO) — Fitness icon Richard Simmons is already doing better after being hospitalized on Monday for “severe indigestion,” his rep exclusively tells ABC News.

“Richard Simmons was hospitalized on Monday at an undisclosed location in California,” Michael Catalano tells ABC News. “After a few days of battling severe indigestion and discomfort while eating, we agreed it was best for him to seek treatment.”

He continued, “He’s already feeling better and is expected to make a full recovery.”