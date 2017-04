(American Press) Two Lake Charles men have been arrested in connection to a home invasion on April 6 that resulted in one man accidentally shooting the other, said authorities.

Lake Charles police said that two armed men entered a residence in the 2700 block of Church Street that morning, demanded the victim’s personal property and then fled the home. Lt. Richard Harrell said the victims then heard a single gunshot coming from behind the residence and that police were notified about a man arriving at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.