(FOX NEWS) The U.S. airstrike in Syria early Friday morning was an “aggression against a sovereign state” and in violation of international law, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin believes that the U.S. has dealt the strikes under “far-fetched pretext.”

Russia also suspened an agreement with the U.S. to avoid mid-air collisions over Syria in wake of the airstrikes. The deal had been made for safety precautions when engaging military targets.