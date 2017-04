(DAILY MAIL) NBC News correspondent Andrea Mitchell was scolded for her ‘manners’ by Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov after she shouted a question during his meeting with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

The exchange happened during a press conference in Moscow for Tillerson’s first visit to Russia since he was appointed by president Donald Trump.

Video of the incident begins by showing Tillerson, Lavrov and other officials sitting down at a table at the start of the press conference.