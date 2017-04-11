Ruth Bader Ginsburg confuses Lindsey Graham for a woman

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg erroneously labeled South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham as one of the “women of the Senate” on Monday.

Ginsburg’s misstatement came in her remarks upon accepting an Allegheny College award given to her and the late Justice Antonin Scalia for civility in public life. Hours after Justice Neil Gorsuch was sworn in to replace Scalia, Ginsburg took to the podium in calling on lawmakers to work together, but mistakenly identified South Carolina’s senior senator as a woman.

“I thought back to the 1993 confirmation of my nomination to the court—the hearing was altogether civil, the vote was 96 to 3. For Justice Scalia, the vote was unanimous,” Ginsburg said. “Let’s hope members of Congress, the members that Allegheny College has already honored — Vice President Joe Biden and Senator John McCain, the women of the Senate, Senators Dianne Feinstein and Lindsey Graham — let’s hope that they and others of goodwill will lead in restoring harmonious work ways.”