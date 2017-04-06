Ryan: GOP making progress on health care

(WASHINGTON TIMES) Hoping to present a united front, House Speaker Paul D. Ryan insisted Thursday the GOP is making “real progress” in its uphill push to rally around an Obamacare replacement plan, citing a proposed change that would isolate sicker customers into “high-risk pools” so that insurers can drive down costs for healthier ones.

Mr. Ryan, Wisconsin Republican, said the amendment will be added to the existing GOP health plan in the House Rules Committee later on Thursday.

“It will help us build momentum for delivering on our promise to the country,” Mr. Ryan said at his weekly press conference, surrounded by GOP lawmakers from disparate ideological wings of the conference.