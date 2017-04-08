Schiff, FBI obstructing justice in wiretap scandal?

Ironically, around at the same time House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., was recusing himself from the panel’s investigation over alleged Russian ties and collaboration with the Trump presidential campaign and transition team, as well as the illegal leaks and surveillance of the president himself, on behalf of Freedom Watch, I was filing a House Ethics Committee complaint against Nunes’ counterpart, ranking minority member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for his not too subtle efforts to obstruct the chairman from doing his and the committee’s job. The complaint can be found at www.freedomwatchusa.

Given that Nunes himself apparently is the subject of ethics complaints, lodged by leftist front groups, and that he used this as an excuse for his recusal, it is only logical that Schiff, a Hollywood leftist whose district even comprises West Hollywood, would now have to step down as well. But my complaint was not meant to be tit for tat, particularly since at the time I filed it I was not aware of the ethics charges against Nunes.

Here are just a few excerpts from my ethics complaint explaining why Schiff must now be forced off the investigation and referred to the U.S. Department of Justice for possible prosecution, notwithstanding House Ethics Committee sanctions:

“The crimes at issue threaten the corruption of government through threats, intimidation, and coercion with compromising information obtained through illegal surveillance.

“Schiff’s efforts are to interfere with actual prosecution of real crimes in federal court and before a federal grand jury. Schiff seeks to silence the Chairman and squelch any legitimate investigation.

“In other words, Barack Obama and Susan Rice ‘hacked’ the 2016 presidential election.

“When finally the issue is getting notice, Schiff is working to attack anyone seeking to investigate these crimes, to prevent the full revelation and prosecution of those crimes.

“Instead of fulfilling his duties to uphold the law, report violations of law, protect and defend the U.S. Constitution, protect the civil liberties and constitutional rights of U.S. citizens and the integrity of the U.S. Government with regard to illegal surveillance intimidation of U.S. officials, Ranking Member Adam Schiff is actively furthering these violations of the law and seeking to obstruct justice by covering them up, also committing the crime of misprison of many felonies. In short, Ranking Member Schiff is actively committing obstruction of justice.”

The irony is that even with Nunes and Schiff at the helm of the questionable ongoing House Intelligence Committee investigation, it was highly unlikely if not farfetched to think that it would ever get to the bottom of what occurred with regard to the full extent of the “wiretaps” and leaks concerning the president and all of his men and women. Congress, the greatest and most compromised cover-up operation in the history of the republic, likes to prance around beating its chest, with its self-aggrandizing members strutting down Capitol Hill hallways donned in fancy suits and congressional pins and cufflinks, but it accomplishes little to nothing when push comes to shove. In my opinion about 90 percent of what goes on there is a total waste of taxpayers’ money, but it does keep the programming of the cable networks, and their naïve commentators in particular, humming along.

Coupled with the usual congressional charade is the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), one James Comey, Though he stands at a grand 6-foot-8-inches in height, the stature of the agency he leads has been reduced to worse than a bad joke when it comes to investigating the likes of Hillary Clinton and others of her corrupt ilk.

Comey, who once had a reputation for independence and honesty, has fallen victim to the sleaze of Washington, D.C., and nearly his every action in the sphere of government corruption appears to be calculated for maintaining his continuity as FBI director, and little to nothing else. Case in point: He and his special agents have buried their professed investigation of whistleblower Dennis Montgomery, who produced to them, under grant of immunity, 47 hard drives and over 600 million pages of allegedly incriminating information about the mass illegal and unconstitutional surveillance of prominent Americans, such as President Trump, the chief justice of the Supreme Court, other justices, 156 judges and others, in particular by officials in Obama’s the National Security Agency (NSA), Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Director of National Intelligence (DIA). Actually, investigating and getting to the bottom of this would pit him against forces more powerful than his FBI, and truth be told, the FBI probably also engaged in this illegal surveillance – another reason for its apparent cover-up.

So where does the nation go from here? Of course, there are my cases in court against the NSA, CIA and DNI, which Freedom Watch had brought before federal D.C. Judge Richard Leon. But the jurist, who is now on senior status and has not moved our cases along for almost three years, seems tapped out and in effect “retired” these days. However, we are thankful that he previously ruled that the spy agencies had engaged in unconstitutional “almost Orwellian” surveillance. As result, it now falls upon Attorney General Jeff Sessions to instruct his deputies to empanel a grand jury to get at the full extent of this threat to American democracy, and to ultimately bring real prosecutions, holding those accountable under the bar of justice. I would, if asked, work closely with our fine new AG to accomplish this goal, as Freedom Watch has been pursuing justice on this front from many years and has a wealth of information and experience in this regard.

But one thing is for sure: The citizenry cannot rely on Congress or the FBI to enforce the rule of law. They are not part of the solution, but in fact a real problem. It now turns to Attorney General Sessions and Freedom Watch to get the job done. For if this scandal continues to be obstructed and covered-up by the likes of Rep. Adam Schiff and FBI Director Comey, the longevity of the republic is far from assured.

