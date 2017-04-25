School district pushes CAIR-backed 'anti-Islamophobia' campaign

(SAN DIEGO UNION-TRIBUNE) San Diego Unified School District officials expect a big crowd at their Tuesday night meeting with people upset, and in some cases misinformed, about a recently launched anti-bully campaign aimed at protecting Muslim students.

District spokesman Andrew Sharp said San Diego Unified has heard from many people concerned that the effort would be a violation of the separation of church and state rules, plus other issues.

Several readers of The San Diego Union-Tribune and the Los Angeles Times, which published the same article about the school board action earlier this month, raised many of the same concerns and questioned whether the district was giving special treatment to Muslim students.