(BBC News) As Scotland pushes for a second referendum on independence, one man is asking the previously unthinkable – if you’re going to quit the UK, why not join Canada?

Canadian writer Ken McGoogan says the unorthodox alliance makes sense.

“I think it would be terrific for both Scotland and Canada,” he says.

McGoogan first laid out his proposal in an opinion piece published in Canadian newspaper the Globe and Mail, where he argued that advancements in telecommunication technology and transatlantic travel have rendered pesky things like geographical boundaries “irrelevant”.