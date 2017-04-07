See, hear Netanyahu in Israel in November

WASHINGTON – There’s a reason Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has reached 70 percent support in Israel – a country with dozens of political parties and even more opinions, as the old joke goes.

A new poll shows the conservative government with that kind of unprecedented public approval, with only 24 percent preferring a left-wing coalition.

That means the likelihood of Netanyahu remaining prime minister through 2017 is extremely high. It also means that those headed to Israel in November on this year’s annual WND Israel Tour will have an opportunity to meet, hear and see Netanyahu in person during a briefing on the trip coinciding with the seismic and historic shift in relations between the U.S. and the Jewish state due to the U.S. election victory last November by Donald Trump.

“This is going to be something,” said Joseph Farah, founder of WND.com who is organizing the trip with his wife Elizabeth. “The addition to the itinerary of briefings by Netanyahu as well as David Friedman, the new U.S. ambassador to Israel, give this tour a different spin. While attendees will still get to see all the remarkable sights in Israel, participate in worship together and hear unique spiritual teachings, this political component is something new to our usual tour.”

Farah says there’s still time and space to register for this unique adventure – a “once-in-a-lifetime” trip.

“Everyone should visit Israel at least once in their lives,” he says. “For me, it’s my second home. I get a spiritual recharge every year from these pilgrimages. And that’s why we like to introduce thousands of Americans and others from around the world to the Israel we have come to know over the last 40 years.”

Farah, a former Middle East correspondent who first went to Israel in that role, has become one of the most well-known Arab-American defenders of the Jewish state. And he’s the author of a new book, “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians and the End of the Age,” which looks back at the Hebrew roots of the Christian faith while examining the prophetic picture the Bible gives of the future Kingdom of God on Earth.

Want more information about the WND Israel Tour this November? Ready to sign up?

Check out the itinerary or call WND’s tour partners for more information – 1-866-267-2511.