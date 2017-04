(THE HILL) The Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday morning advanced the nomination of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, setting up a bitter floor fight that will likely end with Republicans triggering the “nuclear option” to change Senate rules.

The committee voted along party lines, with all 11 Republicans voting for Gorsuch and all 9 Democrats voting against him.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is expected to schedule a vote on Thursday to end a Democratic filibuster of Gorsuch, which would require 60 votes.