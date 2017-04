(FOX NEWS) Mere days after Justice Neil Gorsuch was seated on the Supreme Court, restoring the panel to full strength, a top Senate Republican said the court could soon be down a member once again – in turn giving President Trump another big appointment.

“I would expect a resignation this summer,” Sen. Chuck Grassley, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told Iowa’s Muscatine Journal.

Grassley, R-Iowa, said there was a “rumored” retirement in the offing, though he wouldn’t disclose which justice was considering stepping down.