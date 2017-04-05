Sessions tells DOJ to revisit Obama deals with local police

(FOXNEWS) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions has ordered the Justice Department to review reform agreements the Obama administration made with police departments across the country, in the latest move to boost law enforcement morale and independence.

The new directive, as well as a bid to reconsider an agreement in Baltimore that former President Barack Obama’s lawyers made, are signs the Trump administration is planning to scale back the number of investigations into law enforcement misconduct — and revisit deals negotiated by the prior administration’s civil rights unit.

Sessions’ memo demands the Justice Department review all its prior police reform agreements “including collaborative investigations and prosecutions, grant making, technical assistance and training, compliance reviews, existing or contemplated consent decrees, and task force participation in order to ensure that they fully and effectively promote the principles” of the new administration.