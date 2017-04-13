Sessions urged to purge Obama staff from Civil Rights Division

(WASHINGTON TIMES) Conservative scholars have urged Attorney General Jeff Sessions to purge “ideological rot” that’s festered in the department’s Civil Rights Division under the Obama administration through internal reforms meant to reverse partisanship in the agency.

But liberal groups, seizing on a recommendation that political appointees rather than career bureaucrats play a role in the hiring process, argued this week that such a move would be a return to hiring practices already deemed improper and illegal under the George W. Bush administration.

The polarization over the issue underscores how much the division’s priorities can shift from one prevailing political wind to the next.