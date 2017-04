(USA TODAY) PHOENIX — Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio’s attorneys hope to call U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions as a witness at Arpaio’s criminal-contempt trial.

The announcement, in a federal court filing, adds to a recent flurry of activity in the case against the longtime lawman for Maricopa County, Ariz.

Last week, Arpaio’s lead defense attorney dropped out of the case, three weeks ahead of the scheduled trial. Arpaio’s two new attorneys Wednesday helped persuade a federal judge to delay the trial up to two months.