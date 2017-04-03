At least 10 dead in Russia subway attack

(DAILY MAIL) A nail bomb placed onto a train by a suspected terrorist has ripped through a carriage in St Petersburg killing at least ten people and injuring 50 more today.

The terrifying incident, which is being investigated as a terror attack by officials who say the killer has been captured on CCTV, took place on a train that was travelling between Sennaya Ploshchad and Sadovaya metro stations.

The attack has left dozens injured, including children, after it was reported a man left a briefcase on the train before moving carriages moments before the deadly blast and a second explosive device was found and defused in a nearby station.