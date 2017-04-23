Silent no more: Scientists take to streets

Saturday was Earth Day, a celebratory day begun in 1970. This year, it was also the day of the March for Science. The planners made a website, and many marches took place all over the world, but especially in the United States.

The planners saw it as a celebration of science and the role science plays in every human life. The organizers said they are worried about discrediting of what they call “scientific consensus.”

I’ve said before that this might be the first time scientists have left their labs to march and make their voices heard. They said in their statement: “Staying silent is a luxury that we can no longer afford. We must stand together and support science.”

Some billed the marches as anti-Trump, but the organizers said: “Anti-science agendas and policies have been advanced by politicians on both sides of the aisle, and they harm everyone – without exception. Science should neither serve special interests nor be rejected based on personal convictions. At its core, science is a tool for seeking answers. It can and should influence policy and guide our long-term decision-making.”

The march was organized by volunteers, but the three leaders have a science background. One is a health educator who has an M.D. and master of public health with a focus on health literacy and access to care in low-resource settings. The scientist has also been involved with research from the diagnosis of genetic diseases to the effectiveness of obesity prevention programs in New York City public schools. Another is a PhD candidate in anthropology at the University of New Mexico and whose research is archaeology and speleothem paleoclimate reconstructions, with work that investigates the relationships between human societies and the environment. The third organizer has a PhD in physiology and worked on the molecular origins of hypertension using approaches spanning from whole-organism physiology to single molecule biophysics.

The Trump administration ignored the march. On the 1600 Daily, the White House put out the top stories of the week, and they were: Presidential executive order on Buy American and Hire America President Trump signs S. 544, the Veterans Choice Program Extension and Improvement Act, Vice President Pence thanks sailors aboard U.S.S. Ronald Reagan.

However, President Trump did issue a statement for Earth Day, and it said he supported science: “Rigorous science is critical to my administration’s efforts to achieve the twin goals of economic growth and environmental protection.” His statement talked about protecting the Earth, but it did not mention climate change, as President Obama had in previous Earth Day statements.

Of course, the march scientists decided not to stay in their labs, or even just march. They planned a week of action. On Sunday, they called for engagement and shared their principles. On Monday, they are calling it Science Discovers and are asking for engagement in local communities. On Tuesday, the call is to decrease carbon footprints. Wednesday is for supporting STEAM programs locally. On Thursday, they want people to sign up for “The Field” so there is a connection between scientists and the public. On Friday, the organizers want people to learn about local and professional societies. And on Saturday, there’s another march for climate.

Who would have ever thought some academics would come up with such a broad agenda that engaged people locally? It is also amazing how many signs in so many different places said the same thing. The Science March website did not suggest what should be in signs. It either happened through people’s social media, or statements like “alternative facts” riled up the people who were marching.

What is so impressive about the Science March is that the organizers see this as just the beginning. My guess is that we see TedTalks, You Tube Channels and books about science from this.

I was in Los Angles for the March for Science, not in New York or D.C. There were families and lots of young people out. Bill Nye, the Science Guy, spoke at one of the marches. In terms of preserving jobs, he said his grandfather rode a horse in World War I and that coal miners could use their skills in other areas. One man at the Los Angeles march was pushing a wheelchair with his mother, who clearly had Alzheimer’s and was marching for more research into the disease. She looked she was enjoying the good weather.

The March for Science will have far-reaching implications, and it will put pressure to keep money in the EPA’s budget, an agency started by Richard Nixon.

Media wishing to interview Ellen Ratner, please contact media@wnd.com.

