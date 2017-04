(Breitbart) Comedian Tig Notaro has accused fellow comedian Louis C.K. of plagiarizing the premise of his recent Saturday Night Live sketch from one of her own short film projects.

In a statement Wednesday to Entertainment Weekly, Notaro said that a writer-producer who worked on C.K.’s “Birthday Clown” sketch for SNL was “fully aware” of her own Clown Service short film while she was making it.

In the SNL skit, which aired April 8, C.K. orders a birthday clown to his home to cheer him up, a set-up very similar to Notaro’s short film, though the endings to both sketches are different.