South African 'genocide' called 'miscrocosm' of what's coming to America

It’s a grim reality unfolding in the supposed Rainbow Nation each and every day. And it’s largely ignored or even excused by the establishment media.

“There is a genocide going on in South Africa right now, and it is the genocide of white farmers,” said Carl Gallups.

On a recent edition of his radio show “Freedom Friday,” the pastor hosted Alex Newman, a former resident of South Africa and an international journalist who has been sounding on alarm on the disturbing developments in the country.

“What’s happening there now is just monstrous beyond words,” said Newman. “I think genocide is a very appropriate term to use there.

“You have the organization Genocide Watch, and they put the Afrikaner minority which is descended from the Dutch, the German and the French immigrants that went down there in the 1600s and kind of became a nation of their own, at Stage Six on their genocide scale. Actually, just a few years ago, they had them just on stage before the actual extermination process because you had the president going on television singing genocide songs, openly, in front of his military at the ruling party’s anniversary celebration. It’s a dire situation.

“Can you imagine the president of a country singing ‘Bring Me My Machine Gun’ because my cabinet and I are going to exterminate a particular minority group? Any sensible person would recoil in horror, as this is absolute craziness.”

South Africa was settled by both Dutch and British settlers. Since apartheid was overturned, the country has been run by a black majority and the white minority – probably less than 10 percent of the nation’s population – is part Dutch-derived (Afrikaner) and part British-derived.

Newman, an international reporter and author of “Crimes of the Educators,” said the skyrocketing crime rate against whites in South Africa and the continued government incitement against whites has ominous implications.

He criticized South African President Jacob Zuma, a former Communist Party member, as someone who “openly incites genocide.”

“He’s said before Christians are the cause of all the problems in South Africa,” said Newman. “It’s incredible. He really is inciting genocide against whites and against Christians, and people really are going out and doing unspeakable things on a massive scale against completely innocent people.”

Newman described the atrocities being inflicted against Afrikaner farmers, including torture with electric drills and blowtorches, the slaughter of women and children, the pouring of gasoline and bleach down victims’ throats and even rapes of babies.

“And no one is paying attention; that is the most incredible part,” exclaimed Newman in outrage.

Since the 1990s, there have been between 2,000 and 4,000 farm murders, and about 15,000 farm attacks. White South African farmers are several times more likely to be killed than South African police officers or even American soldiers serving in Iraq or Afghanistan. Some suggested white South Africans should even qualify as refugees and should be welcomed by the Netherlands or the United States.

“There is no other group in the world that faces this kind of slaughter,” Newman claimed. “The government not only ignores this, it encourages this.”

Newman said that when a small party that historically defends white South Africans attempted to debate the issue in Parliament, a member of the ruling African National Congress openly defended the murders, screaming: “Good! Bury them alive!”

Gallups asked the obvious question of what the country’s leaders think will happen once they successfully murder all the people who produce the food.

“It’s a very good question,” said Newman wryly. “We know what this produces. All we have to do is look north to Zimbabwe, where they are starving to death after the exact same thing. So you would think they’d get a clue, but unfortunately not.”

Newman suggested the reason the media are ignoring the violence against white South Africans is because journalists played a large role in creating the political climate that led to the atrocities of today. He noted South Africa had many different options during the 1980s and 1990s about how to dismantle apartheid, but the “media and the Western establishment” demanded an immediate surrender of power to the communists and the terrorists.

“There were a lot of black groups and white groups who said, no, this is a terrible idea, let’s think about this a little bit before we hand all power to this Soviet-backed militant organization that has been murdering people, that has been putting tires around black people’s necks and setting them on fire for opposing their policies,” explained Newman. “But no, the media had to have it their way … and so now we see the fruits of it, and no one wants to look at it.”

Gallups said there are ominous signs of the same kind of slow-building demonization campaign in the United States. He noted former President Barack Obama’s attempts to incite people against police officers and Christians, a process Gallups outlined in his book, “Be Thou Prepared.”

Newman agreed the parallels are there.

“What’s happening to the Afrikaner minority in South Africa is a microcosm in my view of what’s coming, or at least what the globalists and the establishment hope is coming, to what remains of the Christian West,” he said.

“In South Africa, you have this Christian minority that brought Western Civilization to what was at the time an almost uninhabited land. I think people in America have a hard time understanding this because we have a different point of reference, but the chasm between the culture of the Afrikaners – Western Christian farmers – and some of these African people groups which exist to this day, which worship ancestors and things like that, is enormous. Imagine taking farmers from Kansas and dropping them into the middle of Rwanda and saying, ‘Now you guys are going to have a democracy.’ It’s a very hard thing to understand, but you could see where it would lead.”

Newman said the attempt to force all peoples and cultures under a single system will cost Western Christians dearly.

“I think people need to realize that we’re moving toward this global system,” he warned. “The U.N. is now constantly declaring itself to be the global government. The last secretary general said the U.N. is the ‘parliament of humanity.’ So what’s going to happen to what remains of the Christian West, under this system that they’re talking about imposing on us? Well, we’ll be a tiny, outnumbered minority with no ability to control our own destiny, no ability to control our own schools and our own education and our own institutions.

“I think what’s happening to the Afrikaner community in South Africa is essentially a sneak preview of what will come to the remnant of the Christian West if we allow this all to continue.”

