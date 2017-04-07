Southern Poverty Law Center faces federal tax complaint

(Lifezette) The Southern Poverty Law Center, a longtime liberal anti-racism group, will face a federal complaint Wednesday from the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR). The complaint will allege that the organization openly and repeatedly violated its nonprofit tax status nearly 50 times during the 2016 presidential election.

The complaint to the Treasury Department, provided first to LifeZette on Tuesday, accuses the center of participating in communication activities prohibited by the IRS in a “flagrant, continued, and intentional campaign” targeting then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and other Republican candidates.