Spring breakers regret having random sex, boozing

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — “Lost my virginity, don’t remember it.”

“There was this embarrassing make out session I had with this guy. I only regretted it because his friends dared him to make out with me.”

“Drank too much and got tipsy in front of respected people.”

These are some of the responses from a Project Know survey, which recently asked 889 high-school and college students who have taken a spring break trip in the past five years about their activities and regrets.

When it comes to regrets, 38 percent reported that they felt bad about their alcohol consumption, while 32 percent are upset they had sex. Eleven percent also expressed remorse for drug use.