State refuses vote-fraud probe – snubs video evidence

Undercover journalist James O’Keefe of Project Veritas Action is blasting Wisconsin officials for insisting video evidence of vote fraud that he gave them is not enough to begin an investigation.

“You should be investigated. You should lose your job. … Shame on you,” O’Keefe charges in a new video.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice did not respond to WND attempts to obtain comment by phone and email.

WND reported in 2016 when Project Veritas published video evidence of voter fraud that led to two Democratic Party operatives losing their jobs.

One was Scott Foval, who had worked for People for the American Way, a George Soros-funded group, and more recently with Americans United for Change.

In the video, he said: “You know what? We’ve been busing people in to deal with you f—ing a—–es for 50 years, and we’re not going to stop now.”

Foval also said he and his fellow operatives are “starting anarchy” by creating “conflict engagement … in the lines at Trump rallies.”

The second was Bob Creamer, founder and partner of Democracy Partners, and husband of Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill.

Foval credited Creamer with coming up with a number of ideas and strategies to enhance Democrats’ standing among voters.

The Federal Elections Commission was asked to investigate the evidence in the videos, which show Democratic operatives not only explaining how they were trying to influence the presidential election by manipulating the vote but boasting about it.

The complaint was filed by the Public Interest Legal Foundation, a nonprofit organization “dedicated to protect the right to vote, preserve the constitutional framework of American elections, and educate the public on the issue of election integrity.”

At one point Foval said party officials don’t necessarily need to know about actions that are in a gray area of the law or worse.

“Other people can make things happen that you don’t need to know about,” he said.

Another video revealed Alan Schulkin, the New York Democratic commissioner of the Board of Elections, confirming widespread fraud:

In the latest video, O’Keefe replays comments he believes demonstrate an attempt to corrupt the vote.

He cited Roy Korte, director of the criminal litigation unit in the Wisconsin attorney general’s office, who criticized O’Keefe’s video.

“Based on all the available facts I do not believe that there is any basis to conclude that the videos demonstrate or suggest violations of Wisconsin criminal laws,” Korte said.

O’Keefe said it appeared the investigator didn’t even look at the video evidence.

“It looks at though the AG here is playing politics,” he said, noting that unless investigators review videos and interview witnesses, they won’t have a clear picture.

O’Keefe said witnesses in his group never were interviewed.

He pointed out that as a result of another video investigation by Project Veritas, several other individuals ended up with convictions.

“Based on Mr. Korte’s memo, it does not appear that … anyone from your department bothered to interview Mr. Foval and we know there was no request to interview our undercover journalists,” O’Keefe said. “Further, Mr. Korte apparently excuses his lack of an investigation through unwarranted, derogatory remarks about the qualify of our undercover videos.

“In a recent similar situation in Washington, D.C., the law enforcement authorities interviewed our undercover journalists and the people we recorded planning suspicious activities. After a thorough investigation, all three individuals we recorded plead guilty to criminal charges.

“If a law enforcement agency doesn’t at least start an investigation, they’ll never know if there was material to substantiate an arrest,” he said.

