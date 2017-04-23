EMAIL TO THE EDITOR
Stephens, Hernandez, Dahmer and Me
Carl Jackson’s column, “When our heroes go bad,” about the sad lives and deaths of Steve Stephens and Aaron Hernandez, reminded me of another murderer’s death: Jeffrey Dahmer.
Dahmer was convicted of killing 16 people in 1992 and sentenced to 16 life sentences. He was later bludgeoned to death by a fellow prisoner in 1994.
Upon the news of his death, a pastor announced that Dahmer had repented of his murderous acts and had committed his life to Jesus Christ. An atheist newspaper editor wrote a column at the time stating, “If the God of heaven could actually forgive a serial killer like Jeffrey Dahmer, I never want anything to do with that God.”
I don’t pretend to know the heart conditions of Stephens and Hernandez at the time of their suicides. That’s between God and them, but I do know this! Unlike the atheist editor, I rejoice that my heavenly Father forgives people, like Dahmer – and maybe even Stephens and Hernandez – and accepts them as His children, because it gives me and everyone else hope.
Larry Nevenhoven