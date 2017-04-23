Stephens, Hernandez, Dahmer and Me

Carl Jackson’s column, “When our heroes go bad,” about the sad lives and deaths of Steve Stephens and Aaron Hernandez, reminded me of another murderer’s death: Jeffrey Dahmer.

Dahmer was convicted of killing 16 people in 1992 and sentenced to 16 life sentences. He was later bludgeoned to death by a fellow prisoner in 1994.

Upon the news of his death, a pastor announced that Dahmer had repented of his murderous acts and had committed his life to Jesus Christ. An atheist newspaper editor wrote a column at the time stating, “If the God of heaven could actually forgive a serial killer like Jeffrey Dahmer, I never want anything to do with that God.”

I don’t pretend to know the heart conditions of Stephens and Hernandez at the time of their suicides. That’s between God and them, but I do know this! Unlike the atheist editor, I rejoice that my heavenly Father forgives people, like Dahmer – and maybe even Stephens and Hernandez – and accepts them as His children, because it gives me and everyone else hope.

Larry Nevenhoven