To Mr. Joseph Farah:

Thank you for speaking up for Steve Bannon [“10 reasons for Trump to stick with Bannon”].

Everyone who voted for President Trump needs to let him know that Steve is a very valuable and indispensable ally and asset to his administration. I pray that your column today will reach the president. His son-in-law should not be given preference over Steve Bannon. Please start a campaign to keep Bannon!

Thank you for all that you do! May the Lord continue to bless you.

Wayne D. Andrews