Stocks climb 1% for April despite weak GDP data

(CNBC) U.S. equities closed lower on Friday as investors digested economic data and key corporate earnings, but ended April with strong monthly gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped about 40 points, with Intel and Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 fell 0.2 percent, with financials and telecommunications leading decliners. The Nasdaq composite hit a fresh record high before closing marginally lower.

That said, the three major indexes posted a monthly advance of about 1 percent. The S&P and the Dow posted their fifth positive month in six, while the Nasdaq recorded its sixth straight monthly gain.