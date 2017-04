(CNBC) — U.S. equities closed fractionally higher on Monday amid geopolitical tensions while investors looked ahead to the start of earnings season.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained less than 10 points, with Caterpillar contributing the most gains.

Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial, said trading volumes may be low this week given the Easter holiday on Sunday. “Low volumes tend to skew market moves,” she said. But “I think it would be healthy for the market to finish flat this week given the events in Syria.”