(CNBC) — U.S. equities fell on Tuesday as investors fretted over geopolitical concerns, pushing safe-haven assets higher.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 25 points after dropping more than 100 points, with Apple contributing the most losses. Apple was hit by a countersuit from chipmaker Qualcomm in a dispute over mobile technology licensing fees

“Equities have been ignoring geopolitical concerns over the past week, but now things are heating up and investors are preparing for some volatility,” said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial.