Stocks close lower as Wall Street braces for French election

(CNBC) U.S. stocks closed lower in choppy trade Friday as investors looked ahead to the French election. Wall Street also digested falling oil prices and comments from the Trump administration on tax reform.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 30 points with IBM contributing the most losses.

The index briefly turned positive in afternoon trade after President Donald Trump told The Associated Press his administration will unveil a “massive tax cut” in a new reform, though the timing of that package was unclear.

The S&P 500 declined 0.3 percent, with telecommunications falling more than 1 percent to lead decliners.