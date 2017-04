(CNBC) — U.S. equities ended Tuesday’s session mostly flat ahead of a key meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained about 38 points with Caterpillar contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 ended the day nearly breakeven, with real estate lagging and energy outperforming. The Nasdaq composite also ended roughly flat on the day.

Xi and Trump will meet Thursday and Friday at Mar-a-Lago. Last week, Trump said via Twitter the meeting would not be easy because “we can’t have massive trade deficits … and job losses.”