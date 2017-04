(CNBC) Stocks closed flat Friday as investors parsed through a mixed employment report, a U.S. airstrike in Syria and comments from a top Federal Reserve official.

Talking at the Princeton Club of New York, New York Fed President William Dudley said the U.S. should consider small adjustments to the Dodd-Frank law, which toughened oversight for financial institutions.

“No one wants to be on the wrong side of this deregulation trade,” said Nick Raich, CEO of The Earnings Scout. The prospects of deregulation have been a boon for equities since the U.S. election.