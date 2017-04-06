Stocks close off highs after Trump comments on N.Korea, Syri

(CNBC) U.S. equities gave up most of their gains Thursday after President Donald Trump said he’s willing to act alone on North Korea if China does not step up.

Trump and State Secretary Rex Tillerson also signaled it seeks to remove Bashar Assad from power in Syria, an apparent reversal following a suspected chemical attack the White House has blamed on the Syrian government.

“The market just feels like it’s a bit twitchy,” said Daniel Deming, managing director at KKM Financial. “It had been trying to hold on to those gains all day, but it’s thinking that a lot could happen in the next 24 hours.”