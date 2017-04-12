Stocks closer lower, dollar drops sharply

(CNBC) — U.S. equities closed lower on Wednesday as investors assessed the geopolitical landscape. The dollar hit a session low after President Donald Trump told the Wall Street Journal he thought the currency was getting “too strong.”

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback’s performance against six major currencies, last traded 0.5 percent lower at 100.23 after hitting its lowest level of the month.

As the safe-haven trade continued Wednesday, the 2-year yield fell to session lows around 1.21 percent, while the 10-year yield fell below the psychologically key 2.30 percent level.

“Nothing seems to be happening or not happening as fast as people would like it to happen,” said Peter Coleman, head trader at Convergex.