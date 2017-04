(CNBC) — U.S. equities struggled to hold gains on Wednesday as investors digested President Donald Trump’s outline for tax reform, while earnings season continued.

The Dow Jones industrial average turned lower about 20 minutes before the close, with United Technologies contributing the most gains and Procter & Gamble the most losses. The 30-stock index was about 1 percent away from its all-time high of 21,169.11, however.

The S&P 500 also turned lower, with real estate leading decliners. The Nasdaq composite held just above breakeven and notched an all-time high earlier in the session.