(CNBC) — U.S. equities soared on Monday as investors cheered the results of the first round in the French presidential election.

“The market really seemed to like” the election outcome, said Randy Warren, chief investment officer at Warren Financial. “It really surprised me because the other candidate is Le Pen and she’s the sleeper candidate.”

The Dow Jones industrial average soared more than 200 points, with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase contributing the most gains.