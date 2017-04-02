Strategic bombing in America's culture war

Strategic bombing is an effective military strategy with the goal of weakening the enemy through the use of air, land or sea firepower. One of its main objectives is to demoralize the enemy so concessions will be made and the enemy conquered.

This battle strategy is now being used in the culture wars, as we saw last week in North Carolina prior to the repeal of House Bill 2 (the law prohibiting controversial bathroom policies from going into effect).

In his book, “Rules for Radicals” – which many on the extreme left use as a guide for today’s cultural battle plans – author Saul Alinsky said: “The threat is usually more terrifying than the thing itself. Imagination and ego can dream up many more consequences than any activist.”

And that’s exactly what we saw last week in North Carolina: Threats of economic disaster heaped upon us from media outlets across the country, all before a crucial vote to repeal HB2. It was nothing less than strategic bombing, with the use of projected economic losses instead of proven economic gains.

The facts are that our state has thrived economically since the passing of HB2, yet those facts simply got in the way of the radical left. So they firebombed us with fake news to drum up our imagination that North Carolina was headed into the toilet if we kept the law in place.

The Washington Times even noted the strength of our economy since the passing of the bill with an article 10 days prior to the vote, headlined, “Tourism thriving, economy expanding in North Carolina despite bathroom bill desertions.”

Check out some of the facts from the article:

“Hotel occupancy, room rates and demand for rooms set records in 2016.”

“North Carolina ranked fourth in the nation for attracting and expanding businesses with the arrival of 289 major projects, and seventh in projects per capita.”

“North Carolina finished first for drawing corporate facilities in the eight-state South Atlantic region.”

“In November, both Forbes and Site Selection Magazine ranked North Carolina the No. 2 state for business climate.”

But just days before the vote, the AP circulated a new report that our state was going to suffer massive financial losses “over a 12 year period,” upward of $4 billion in revenue. And with that little missile of guile, the strategic bombing began.

Check out the headlines that immediately ran from around the country:

NPR – “AP calculates North Carolina’s ‘Bathroom Bill’ will cost more than $3.7 billion …”

– “AP calculates North Carolina’s ‘Bathroom Bill’ will cost more than $3.7 billion …” NBC Philadelphia – “Bathroom bill to cost North Carolina $3.76B: AP analysis”

– “Bathroom bill to cost North Carolina $3.76B: AP analysis” The Daily Caller – “AP claims North Carolina will lose almost $4 billion over its bathroom bill”

– “AP claims North Carolina will lose almost $4 billion over its bathroom bill” Business Insider – “North Carolina could lose billions thanks to its ‘bathroom bill'”

– “North Carolina could lose billions thanks to its ‘bathroom bill'” The Mercury News – “North Carolina’s bathroom bill cost the state almost $4 billion, new analysis finds”

The list goes on. But suffice it to say none of these reported the facts from the Washington Times article, but only the threats from the AP analysis.

It was nothing less than strategic bombing – and it worked.

Many of the same legislators who “took a moral stand” for the safety and privacy of women and children decided it was no longer politically expedient to do so, and they switched their votes. The law was repealed, yet with it came a four-year hold on cities being able to enact new bathroom policies to allow men in women’s restrooms (a twist that angered everyone the radical left).

No matter where you stand on HB2 or the new law (HB 142), the reality is that strategic media bombing will be used on any moral issue the left wants to be overturned or enacted. So moving forward, be sure to pay attention and prepare to fight back.

And the best way to fight back is to simply tell the truth.

G.K. Chesterton once said, “When deceit becomes universal, truth becomes a revolutionary act.” We’re praying for truth revolutionaries today – ones willing to stand up and not back down when the strategic bombs start falling again.

